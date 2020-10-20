An Ackley man who was firing a handgun, along with pointing it at bystanders and passing vehicles last May, pleaded guilty to multiple crimes in Iowa District Court last month.
According to court records, the guilty plea from 19-year-old Christian Alejandro Larios included one count of threat of terrorism and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Larios is facing up to 11 years in prison at his sentencing hearing Oct. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.