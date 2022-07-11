An Ackley man previously convicted of domestic abuse charges has pleaded guilty to a lesser offense in Hardin County District Court.
According to court documents, 50-year-old Terry Wayne McDole has agreed to plead guilty to domestic abuse assault second-offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was originally charged with domestic abuse assault third-offense, a class D felony.
