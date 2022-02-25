An Ackley man will serve four days in jail and pay almost $500 in fines and fees after a district associate judge accepted his guilty plea on Thursday.
According to court records, 52-year-old Andrew Neal Greving has pleaded guilty of assault causing bodily injury - a serious misdemeanor. He was originally charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in jail last September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.