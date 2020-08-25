Derek Jeffrey Pates

Derek Jeffrey Pates

An Ackley man charged with multiple felonies last May has been given a deferred judgement after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Derek Jeffery Pates pleaded guilty to manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver marijuana less than 50 kilos - a class D felony. Pates was originally charged with the same crime except in that charge the drug was methamphetamine - a class C felony.

