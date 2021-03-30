An Ackley man who pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in February was sentenced to 30 days in jail on March 25.
According to court records, 23-year-old Francisco Javier Ozuna will be given credit for time served, meaning he has already completed his sentence. Ozuna was originally charged with rendering assistance to terrorism after allegedly helping conceal evidence of a crime committed by his brother, Christian Alejandro Larios.
