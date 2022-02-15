An Ackley man accused of domestic abuse assault - third or subsequent offense and going armed with intent has agreed to plead guilty.
A plea hearing has not been set, but according to court records, 50-year-old Terry Wayne McDole and the Hardin County Attorney's Office have agreed to a sentence of five years of probation in exchange for the plea. McDole will plead guilty to going armed with intent, a class D felony, and domestic abuse assault - second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. He will also be required to complete a substance abuse evaluation.
