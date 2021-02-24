An Ackley man who aided in hiding the gun his brother shot and used to threaten bystanders and vehicles last May pleaded guilty to a lessor charge earlier this month.
According to court records, 23-year-old Fracisco Javier Ozuna pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact - an aggravated misdemeanor - with the understanding he will be sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served.
