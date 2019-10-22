A man and a woman were arrested Saturday after Ackley Police allegedly found more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and other illegal items inside their residence.
According to court documents, 58-year-old Steven Corey Palmateer and 50-year-old Penny Sue Niederklopfer have each been charged with controlled substance violations, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp.
