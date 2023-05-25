Alexis Sierra Palmateer, a 23-year-old Des Moines woman, formerly of Ackley, was detained at 10:49 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, on a warrant initially filed on May 17.
Palmateer, now being charged with first-degree theft (a Class C felony) and third-degree burglary (a Class D felony), was arrested for an alleged breaking-and-entering scheme and the subsequent vehicle robbery on Monday, May 8.
