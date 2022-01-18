Concerns over the rezoning of a piece of Iowa Falls property to heavy industrial – a classification that allows for rendering plants, landfills and oil refinery – will be laid to rest at a public hearing this month.
Last year, the Iowa Falls City Council voted to rezone four and a half acres along Georgetown Road, from LI-Light Industrial, to HI-Heavy Industrial. The change was made to accommodate a new meat locker, Nimrod Meats, which is owned by Dominick Rocky Damiano. According to City Code, property that’s zoned HI-Heavy Industrial can be used for “stockyards or slaughter of animals”. But that zoning also allows for many other uses that wouldn’t necessarily be welcomed by neighbors or other local residents. Those include the manufacture of acid and explosives; distillation of bones; fat rendering; petroleum refining; metal smelting; and junkyards. Nimrod Meats is being built near the future Iowa Falls EMS building, the city's Streets Department garage, the fire station and some private homes and apartment buildings.
