Huntley Monroe Fields, a 42-year-old from Pelham, Ala., was recently taken into custody for domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint filing, at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, the victim of the reported abuse arrived at the Iowa Falls Police Department and revealed an incident that occurred at a residence on Iowa Falls' River Road. She explained that the defendant, her boyfriend at the time, had "punched her in the face and also kicked her in the head."
