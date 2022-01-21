Alden Dog
The kindness of multiple Alden residents has led to a happy ending for an abandoned mutt puppy that had chosen a gazebo bench (next to Alden City Hall) as his home base. The dog was fed, received shelter and was taken to the vet. A city employee will give the dog his forever home.

 Photo Submitted

Due to the generosity and soft-heartedness of a few Alden residents, a lost puppy has a second chance at finding his forever home.

Last week, there were several sightings of the young mutt wandering around town, but the dog mostly remained near downtown by the Alden City Hall.

