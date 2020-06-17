The Alden School Board discussed various scenarios regarding a playground project they hope will be completed prior to the start of the next school year. While no concrete plans were decided, this 3D model provides an example of what the finished playground might look like.
The Alden School Board took additional steps toward a renovated playground that will welcome students back to school this fall.
At Monday's meeting, the board elected to accept the lowest of three bids from Commercial Recreation Specialists of Verona, Wis. According to Alden Superintendent Tony Neumann, the low bid will incorporate most of the existing playground equipment in order to save costs. The two biggest playground structures located in the rubber mulch will be kept, while everything located on the rubber tiles and the west end of the area will be removed.
