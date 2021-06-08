Kids of all ages were invited to fish in the Iowa River at Alden City Park during a free event on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Organizer Amee Miller said more than 50 kids showed up, and each participants took home a fishing pole.
Dozens of kids and their families spent an afternoon by the river in Alden on Sunday, learning to fish. And, unbeknownst to them, many may have been planting a seed for future recreation close to home.
Amee Miller, with support from the Alden Fire Department, Calkins Nature Area and a number of donors, organized a youth fishing event open to Alden area youth last weekend. She said the idea came from her love of the community.
