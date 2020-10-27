Alden City Clerk Lorrie Watts,Alden Mayor Jeff Fiscus, and Alden Council members Mike Oliver, Janaan Harding and Mark Oliver listen to Alden Fire Chief Brandon Gehrke speak during Monday's meeting. The Alden FD and ambulance crew intend to apply for Hardin County Community Endowment Funds to help pay for an automatic chest compression system, as well as a refurbished heart rate monitor system.
Alden Fire Department Chief Brandon Gehrke received the city's permission to apply for Hardin County Community Endowment Foundation funding for a pair of items that will come in handy for the fire and ambulance crews that operate in the community.
At Monday's meeting, the Alden City Council agreed to Gehrke's request.
