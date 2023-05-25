Alden FD Practice Burn
The Alden Fire Department staged a practice burn, removing a city-owned house located at 1305 Mill St. According to Alden FD Chief Brandon Gehrke, the majority of the two-story house was burned to the ground within 30 minutes.

 Corey Meints/Times Citizen

The Alden Fire Department staged a practice burn and eliminated a community eyesore in roughly 30 minutes Wednesday evening.

A two-story house owned by the city of Alden  - located at 1305 Mill St. - has been removed.

