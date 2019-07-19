An 20-year-old Alden man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl.
According to court documents, Kole David Tibbitts has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse for having sex with the girl -- who sneaked out of her home and traveled to Tibbits' home where the pair had sex on or around June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.