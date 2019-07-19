Kole Tibbitts

Kole David Tibbitts

An 20-year-old Alden man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Kole David Tibbitts has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse for having sex with the girl -- who sneaked out of her home and traveled to Tibbits' home where the pair had sex on or around June 10.

