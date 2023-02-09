Thirty-nine-year-old Cody Lee Greenawalt was recently taken into custody after being issued a warrant on Feb. 3, 2023, for a parole violation on an original charge of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, that took place on Jan. 16 this year.
During the January incident, Greenawalt and another individual had entered an Eldora farm building on 245th Street and began removing semi turbos and a large radiator from a machine shed on the property. According to the criminal filing, Greenawalt was able to sell the radiator at some point but still had possession of the turbos. The man had been pinpointed after the usage of security camera footage.
