An Alden man was killed Friday afternoon after rolling his vehicle on Highway 20 near mile marker 176.
Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel identified the deceased as 60-year-old Luke Bouthillier. McDaniel said the exact cause of the accident is unknown, but it appears that Bouthillier simply lost control of his 2004 Buick around 3:45 p.m. while headed eastbound.
