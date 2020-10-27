An Alden man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Oct. 15 after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary in Black Hawk County.
According to court records 21-year-old Gabe Jason Janes and two other Hardin County men were originally charged with first-degree burglary after they forced their way into an ex-girlfriend's Cedar Falls residence and assaulted her boyfriend in November of 2018.
