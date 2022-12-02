While the temperatures turned frigid during recent days, work was taking place at the Alden Swimming Pool that resulted in a completion of a roofing project.
During the month of July, the Alden City Council approved a roofing quote from local contractor Ryan Contracting & Overhead Doors LLC that gave the go-ahead to install new steel roofing to three separate buildings inside and outside of the pool complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.