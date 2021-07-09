An Alden woman landed in the Hardin County Jail Wednesday after allegedly using two guns to threaten a person who was mowing the ditch across the road from her residence.
According to court documents, 51-year-old Carrie Luella Aldrich has been charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon - an aggravated misdemeanor. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office arrested Aldrich after a warrant for her arrest was issued earlier Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.