An Alden woman who was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in June has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge.
According to court documents, 52-year-old Carrie Luella Aldrich will most likely plead guilty to second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor. Aldrich has the option to make an Alford Plea, meaning she doesn't admit guilt, but recognizes prosecutors likely have enough evidence to prove the charge at trial.
