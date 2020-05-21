Kyle Fett will be the next principal of Rock Run Elementary School in Iowa Falls. His hiring was announced Thursday morning, after interviews were conducted Wednesday evening.
Fett has been principal at Alden Elementary School for the last three years. Before that, he taught fifth grade at Rock Run Elementary in Iowa Falls. Fett earned a bachelor's degree in elementary and middle level education from the University of Northern Iowa, and a master's degree in educational leadership from Viterbo University.
