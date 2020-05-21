Alden Reverse Parade
Buy Now

Alden Principal Kyle Fett was present at Monday's reverse parade to bid goodbye to students.

 Photo by Justin Ites

Kyle Fett will be the next principal of Rock Run Elementary School in Iowa Falls. His hiring was announced Thursday morning, after interviews were conducted Wednesday evening.

Kyle Fett

Fett has been principal at Alden Elementary School for the last three years. Before that, he taught fifth grade at Rock Run Elementary in Iowa Falls. Fett earned a bachelor's degree in elementary and middle level education from the University of Northern Iowa, and a master's degree in educational leadership from Viterbo University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.