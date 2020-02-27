A Hampton man was arrested Wednesday in Ames after allegedly sabotaging a woman's vehicle at Walmart in Iowa Falls.
According to court documents and an Iowa Falls Police press release, 30-year-old Dallas James McDonald has been charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony. McDonald allegedly was caught on video in the parking lot approaching the victim's 2007 Saturn Aura with a white jug in his hand. He proceeded to pour an unknown substance into the gas tank of the vehicle.
