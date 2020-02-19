A Nebraska man who allegedly stole a car in Iowa Falls last summer has finally been locked up in the Hardin County Jail and charged with first-degree theft.
According to court records, 35-year-old Jason Cody Buck stole a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu on Aug. 11 last year from the England Construction parking lot. Buck, whose address is listed as Freemont, Neb., was caught driving the allegedly stolen vehicle by the Omaha Police Department on Sept. 8, 2019.
