The brother and mother of an Ackley man charged with terrorism have been accused of assisting him in the act and obstructing law enforcement.
According to court records, 22-year-old Francisco Javier Ozuna was arrested at his Ackley residence on Monday and has been charged with obstruction of terrorism prosecution, a class C felony. The charges stem from a May 2 incident in which his brother Christian Alejandro Larios was arrested for allegedly shooting a .45 caliber handgun near their home while pointing the weapon at bystanders and himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.