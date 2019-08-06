An Ames man currently in prison for a string of burglaries and drug convictions pleaded guilty to a 2017 Eldora burglary on Monday.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Austin Kyle Brincks pleaded guilty to three class D felonies -- third-degree burglary, failure to affix a tax stamp and a controlled substance violation. In exchange, the charges of ongoing criminal conduct and possession with intent to deliver oxycodone were dropped.
