An Ames woman has been charged with felony forgery after allegedly presenting fraudulent checks at Hy-Vee in Iowa Falls and Meskwaki Casino.
According to court documents, 27-year-old Cristina Ann Helfer enter Hy-Vee in Iowa Falls on Aug. 26 and presented a fraudulent check in the amount of $823.42. Helfer allegedly presented a stolen ID which matched the name on the check.
