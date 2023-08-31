Brian Herrin has made a name for himself playing his music and covering the music of others in bars and on big stages. But the former ministerial leader in Steamboat Rock said his first real exposure to contemporary Christian music came about 10 years ago in the very same park he played Wednesday night.
Herrin opened the 13th free Greenbelt Area Christian Concert at Estes Park in Iowa Falls, even playing one of the songs from that night a decade earlier "The Good Fight" by Unspoken at one point.
