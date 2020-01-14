A rural Iowa Falls woman was arrested on a valid warrant Monday and charged with two drug related felonies, along with a slew of lesser charges.
According to court documents, 45-year-old Angela Kay Glass (aka Angela Reiter) has been charged with a class B felony controlled substance violation after Ackley Police allegedly found 10.2 grams of methamphetamine, 8.11 grams of marijuana, glass pipes and bongs, syringes, a grinder, a scale, multiple plastic bags, a notebook, SD cards and several cell phones during the execution of a search warrant on Jan. 4.
