Another carbon sequestration pipeline which would knife through Hardin County has been applied for by Dallas-based Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC.
This comes on the heels of a proposal by Summit Carbon Solutions to build its own $4.5 billion sequestration pipeline across the county and state earlier this year. Navigator has not specified the exact cost of the project, which is being called Heartland Greenway, but calls the proposed 1,300 mile pipeline spanning from South Dakota to Illinois with branches into Nebraska and Minnesota a "multi-billion-dollar investment.
