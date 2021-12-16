The Iowa Department of Human services has been ordered to pay former Iowa State Training School students' attorneys more than $4.9 million in Federal Appeals Court Wednesday.
The attorney fees are a result of a lawsuit filed in April of 2020 on behalf of students alleging that the use of a device known as 'the wrap' used to restrain students "inflicts severe pain and suffering in an illegal manner intentionally designed to coerce students... By using the wrap in this manner, the school tortures its students," U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose wrote in her 2020 decision in favor of the plaintiffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.