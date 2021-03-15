The Iowa Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex at 2119 Floyd Ave. on Sunday afternoon, March 14. The call came in at 1:56 p.m.
IFFD Chief Scott Eisentrager said a stove was accidently left on in a lower-level apartment in the two-level, eight-unit building. The fire was limited to the one unit, but there was minor smoke damage throughout the building. There was one resident living in the affected unit, but they managed to escape.
