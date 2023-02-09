A Hardin County deputy responded to a call on Tuesday, Feb. 7, for an assault on Pp Avenue outside New Providence. The 49-year-old Vonda Blackford was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail for an alleged assault on a female victim after Blackford had swung a gallon of milk and hit her in the head multiple times.
As the reporting deputy arrived at the site in Tuesday's 3 p.m. window, both women were still on-scene within the residence. While the victim stated there was some pain in her head, she ultimately turned down medical attention, according to the criminal filing. After speaking with both Blackford and the victim, the deputy noted that the latter "appeared to be intoxicated."
