Archaeology Day
Cherie Haury-Artz from the Iowa Office of State Archaeologist examines a bison tooth that was found by Emily Tyndall, of Ames. Archaeologists were at Calkins' Archaeology Day on Saturday to identify artifacts brought in by the public.

 Photo by Tony Baranowski

The past was alive at Calkins Nature Area on Saturday. While stone was being shaped into arrowheads in one room, steel and flint were sparking fire down the hall.

Calkins Archaeology Day 2020

The activities were part of the first-ever Archaeology Day at the nature center west of Iowa Falls. Hundreds of people - attendance was estimated at 300 to 400 - traveled from points throughout Iowa to learn about Iowa’s heritage first-hand.

The Mast family - Laura, Briar, Finn and Al - listen as Veronica Mraz, of the Office of State Archaeologist, talk with them about the artifacts they've found on hikes. The artifact identification was part of Calkins Nature Area's first-ever Archaeology Day on Feb. 22, 2020.

GwenGroen

Congratulations Calkins Nature Center on your success event!

