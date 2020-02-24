Cherie Haury-Artz from the Iowa Office of State Archaeologist examines a bison tooth that was found by Emily Tyndall, of Ames. Archaeologists were at Calkins' Archaeology Day on Saturday to identify artifacts brought in by the public.
The Mast family - Laura, Briar, Finn and Al - listen as Veronica Mraz, of the Office of State Archaeologist, talk with them about the artifacts they've found on hikes. The artifact identification was part of Calkins Nature Area's first-ever Archaeology Day on Feb. 22, 2020.
Greta Campbell holds two arrowheads she brought to Archaeology Day at Calkins Nature Area to have identified by representatives of the Office of State Archaeologist. The archaeologists offered free identification of artifacts during the event.
Matt Graesch, of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, was at Calkins Nature Area's Archaeology Day on Saturday to lead a program about flint knapping (the process of turning stone into arrowheads and knives), using primitive tools.
Following presentations by Matt Graesch, of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, about flint knapping (the process of turning stone into arrowheads and knives), the public was able to try shaping stone into arrowheads.
Veronica Mraz, a research archaeologist with the Iowa Office of State Archaeologist, holds an artifact brought by Jon Bartlett, of Alden, to Calkins Nature Area on Saturday for identification. Mraz said the artifact was likely part of a tool that may have been used to dig out canoes.
Veronica Mraz, a research archaeologist with the Iowa Office of State Archaeologist, talks with Jon Bartlett, of Alden, who brought a stone artifact to Calkins Nature Area's Archaeology Day on Saturday to have it identified. Mraz told Bartlett it used to be part of a tool, like one that may have been used to dig out the inside of a canoe.
Veronica Mraz, a research archaeologist with the Iowa Office of State Archaeologist, speaks with the public during Calkins Nature Area's Archaeology Day on Saturday. Mraz was one of the two archaeologists who spent hours identifying rocks and artifacts.
Al Mast and sons Briar Mast (left) and Finn Mast listen to Veronica Mraz, of the Office of State Archaeologist identify the artifacts they found last year. The artifact identification was part of Calkins Nature Area's first-ever Archaeology Day on Feb. 22, 2020.
Klye Lockie, or Ankeny (right) shows Raymond Keninger how to use an atlatl to throw a spear. Calkins Nature Area hosted Archaeology Day on Saturday, and one event was spearthrowing using at atlatl, which is a lever that's used to throw spears greater distances.
Jeff Ulch, who donated his collection of thousands of artifacts to Calkins Nature Area for display in the expanded museum, was present at Saturday's Archaeology Day to lead tours of his collection and talk with the public about the artifacts.
The impetus for Saturday's Archaeology Day at Calkins Nature Area was the gift of thousands of found artifacts by Jeff Ulch several years ago. Tours of the expanded museum and Ulch's collection were part of the day's activities.
The activities were part of the first-ever Archaeology Day at the nature center west of Iowa Falls. Hundreds of people - attendance was estimated at 300 to 400 - traveled from points throughout Iowa to learn about Iowa’s heritage first-hand.
Congratulations Calkins Nature Center on your success event!
