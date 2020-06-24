Siblings Finley and Kellen Hoversten remade Grant Wood's American Gothic painting in a photograph for the Let's Make Some Art online class this spring. Iowa Falls-Alden art teachers Natalie Heddens and Chelsie Meyer led the course, which encouraged students to get creative using supplies found at home.
Photo submitted
Olivia Brogden created this painting for the Let's Make Some Art class family-themed week. It is a picture of "Dad's old truck and Vince."
A collaboration between two art teachers led to a burst of creativity from students in the Iowa Falls and Alden districts this spring.
Natalie Heddens, the now-former art teacher at Pineview and Rock Run elementary schools, and Chelsie Meyer, art teacher at Riverbend Middle School, said they wanted to create a curriculum that was accessible to all students during the shutdown of schools because of COVID-19.
