At least two people were injured Friday afternoon when a pickup truck and a snowplow collided.
Details are scarce, but first responders were called to the intersection of Highway D25 and Highway 65 around 1:40 p.m. Two occupants of the pickup truck were witnessed being loaded into ambulances and being driven toward Hansen Family Hospital by the Iowa Falls EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.