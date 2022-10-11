This year is the final year of the Barlow Family Foundation Community Challenge (BFFCC) fundraising event. It has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for various causes throughout Hardin County for the last decade.
The Challenge is now at the donation stage of its 10th year. Six different groups were chosen to receive matching funds from the Barlow family. Each has been featured in the Times Citizen.
