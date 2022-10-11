The 2022 Barlow Foundation Community Challenge kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and lasts through Wednesday, Oct. 26. The six participating org…

2022 BARLOW CHALLENGE

Groups raising money through the Barlow Family Foundation Community Challenge must follow these rules when accepting donations if those donations are to be matched:

* Donors must be individuals, not families or groups

* The minimum donation is $25; the maximum is $100

* Donations must be “new money,” not pledges or dues

* Donations will only be accepted Oct. 12-26

* The Barlow Family Foundation will match donations up to each group’s fundraising goal

* Donations can be dropped off at Iowa Falls State Bank or given to the group during the two weeks of the challenge.

* Donations can also be submitted online at: https://ifsb.com/about/barlow-family-foundation/

Barlow Challenge 2022 participants:

* Friends of Prairie Bridges Park- Shelter House/Bathroom Project

* Hardin County Conservation- Steamboat Rock Boat Club Remodel

* Hardin County Helpers- Holiday Helpers in Hardin County

* Scenic City Experience- Bash for the Ash & Scenic Resource

* Teen Serve- Youth Making a Difference in Homes and Lives in Hardin County

* Williams Community Garden- Permanent Water Source and Seed Funding

Barlow Challenge 2021 recipients:

* Edgewood restroom renovation: $14,689 in donations; $4,500 matched

* Ellsworth Foundation ECC museum: $9,730

* Union Cemetery foundation/headstone repair: $13,970

* Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet Kitchen food truck: $21,445

* Iowa Falls-Alden Esports program expansion: $4,515

* Iowa Falls-Alden Vocal Music risers and sound shells: $15,263