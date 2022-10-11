Barlow Challenge
Buy Now

Teen Serve is one of six groups looking for donations from the public and matching funds from the Barlow Challenge beginning Oct. 12 and ending Oct. 26.

This year is the final year of the Barlow Family Foundation Community Challenge (BFFCC) fundraising event. It has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for various causes throughout Hardin County for the last decade.

The Challenge is now at the donation stage of its 10th year. Six different groups were chosen to receive matching funds from the Barlow family. Each has been featured in the Times Citizen.

Barlow logo 2022
Buy Now

The Barlow Foundation Community Challenge will run from Oct. 12-26 this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.