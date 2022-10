Barlow Foundation Challenge

Groups raising money through the Barlow Family Foundation Community Challenge must follow these rules when accepting donations if those donations are to be matched.

Donors must be individuals, not families or groups

The minimum donation is $25; the maximum is $100

Donations must be “new money,” not pledges or dues

Donations will only be accepted Oct. 12-26

The Barlow Family Foundation will match donations up to each group’s fundraising goal

Donations can be dropped off at Iowa Falls State Bank or given to the group during the two weeks of the challenge.

Donations can also be submitted online at: ifsbank.com/barlow-foundation/

Participants:

Friends of Prairie Bridges Park

Hardin County Conservation

Hardin County Helpers

Scenic City Experience

Teen Serve

Williams Community Garden