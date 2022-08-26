Bear inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame

Ed Bear of Steamboat Rock was inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 21. Ninety-eight Iowa counties participated this year and selected 133 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members were presented a certificate by the Iowa 4H Foundation President, Julie McGonegle, State 4-H Program Leader, Debbie Nistler, as they were introduced on stage.
“Ed Bear of Steamboat Rock, Iowa, is a true example of a Hardin County 4-H Alum who continues to give back in any way he can," said Lori Hardman, Hardin County Extension Youth Coordinator. “Growing up around auctions and becoming an auctioneer himself, Ed has volunteered to assist with the 4-H auctions at fair for many decades, serving as one of the founding members of the Ribbon Auction Committee today. Hardin County 4-H thanks Ed for his years of service and giving back to Hardin County’s youth. He has truly made a difference in many lives, and we are proud to call him one of our own!”
