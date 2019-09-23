A Corydon, Iowa, woman sustained apparent head and neck injuries when she was struck by a vehicle on Main Street in Iowa Falls while riding her bicycle Sunday afternoon.
According to the accident report, 32-year-old Caitlin Lindsey Moore was riding her bicycle through the parking lot at a high rate of speed and failed to yield to the 17-year-old driver of a 2012 Ford Escape when she entered Main Street. Moore was taken to Hansen Family Hospital by Iowa Falls EMS. The extent of Moore's injuries is not known.
