The Hubbard City Council discussed concerns about the budget among other agenda items at its meeting Monday night. Lower valuations and rising insurance costs have put the City in a tough situation in the face of finalizing the 2023-24 budget.
There was nothing to approve concerning the budget, but that didn’t stop the Hubbard City Council members from collectively shaking their heads.
City Clerk Marie Neubauer informed the Council that taxable valuation was down some $1 million from last year. That, coupled with an anticipated increase in insurance of 20 to 25-percent – all with prices of everything going up – puts her in a bind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.