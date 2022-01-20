A Hampton man who killed three people and seriously injured another on Highway 20 in Hardin County in August of 2020 was officially sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday.
According to court records, Spencer Bultman, 25 at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty to three counts of homicide by vehicle - operating under the influence and one count of serious injury by vehicle.
