A Hampton man who pleaded guilty to multiple homicide by vehicle last month will be sentenced in Hardin County District Court tomorrow.
According to court documents, Spencer Bultman, 25 at the time of the crash that took the lives of three and seriously injured another in August of 2020, is expected to be sentenced to 25 years for each death and five years for a count of serious injury by vehicle. The court is not bound to the agreement and has the ability to reject the plea. In all, Bultman could face what would realistically amount to life in prison if the District Court Judge John R Flynn rejects the plea and Bultman is found guilty and sentenced to the maximum amount of jail time possible.
