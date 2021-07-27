A Moravia man will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to third-degree burglary in Hardin County District Court last month.
According to court records, 36-year-old Jason Ryan Horn was given a five-year suspended jail sentence on July 20. In addition to the burglary charge, horn was facing a count of fourth-degree theft that was dropped after he pleaded guilty.
