Newly-elected Hubbard-Radcliffe School Board members Tracey Rieks and Laura Imsland (left-right at the end of the table) absorb the second-to-last meeting without them making decisions as others listen to a report during Monday's meeting in Radcliffe. Pictured are, clockwise from top: Ashley Halvorsen, Nathan Weig, Superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer, Jacob Bolson, and Board Secretary Deb England.
The nationwide wait for steel has slowed the progress of the new Hubbard-Radcliffe bus barn construction in Radcliffe. But there’s more as superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer explained at Monday’s H-R School Board meeting in Radcliffe.
“It is starting to look like a bus barn,” Zellmer said. “There’s some framing that is happening and the wood and the trusses and those things are here. It’s just a matter of where is the metal yet. That’s going to be the next thing that we are waiting on.
