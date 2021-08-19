Dozens of business owners and educators gathered Wednesday at Gentle Student Center on the ECC Campus for the annual Business-Industry-Education Breakfast. The event offers a chance for the businesses and schools to meet new people, network among each other, and to share accomplishments of the last year or so.
New Ellsworth Community College staff and instructors at Wednesday’s BIE Breakfast included those from last year when the breakfast was canceled. They are, front row (left to right): Bethany Starkweather, Megan Richtsmeier, Jessica Lara and EmiLee Novaak. Back row (l-r): Denny Knights, Jon Chhay, Tyson Springer, and Derrick Booth. Not pictured: Dee Carr, Andrew Wells, and Seth Thill.
New Iowa Falls-Alden staff and teachers at Wednesday’s BIE Breakfast included, front row (left to right): Amanda Fjeld, Lindsay Off, Kaytlyn Mulford, Anne Plagge, Gretchen Stockdale. Middle row (l-r): Linda Saleh, Stacy Zoske, Andrea DeWeese, Sydnee Mesch, Jennifer Eubanks, Nancy Beall. Back row (l-r): Kaley Little, Nicole Miller, Jessica Denholm, Emily Banken, Cassie Wray, and Jeanette Reyes. Not pictured: Patty Hudspith and Lori Mulford.
Each year, Ellsworth Community College hosts the Business-Industry-Education Breakfast put on by Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street. Held at the Gentle Student Center each fall, speakers talk about the business and educational atmosphere in Iowa Falls as a way of welcoming new staff to the local schools.
This year’s event, held on Wednesday, saw 17 new teachers and staff from Iowa Falls-Alden schools and eight from ECC in attendance. They and area business owners listened to speakers talk about what the city and schools have done in the past year and what is ahead. In essence, it was a feel good hour spent over eggs, pastries and fruit.
