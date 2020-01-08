Calkins Nature Area will host an Archaeology Day Saturday, Feb. 22. The event will feature Jeff Ulch’s artifact collection, which he gifted to Calkins four years ago. In addition to tours of the collection (a portion of which is pictured), visitors are welcome to take their own artifact finds for identification by archaeologists.
The Jeff Ulch artifact collection at Calkins Nature Area is one of the most well-documented in the state. In 2016, the entire collection was logged and labeled (above) before being put on display in the Calkins Museum. Ulch will lead two private tours of the collection during Calkins' Archaeology Day on Saturday, Feb. 22.
You’ve been wondering about that rock you found in a field a couple of years ago. Was it part of an ancient tool? Who may have used it? And for what purpose? The staff at Calkins Nature Area want to help you find answers to those questions, and they’ll offer that opportunity next month at their first-ever Archaeology Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.