While Cam Spray - an offshoot of Campbell Supply Co. - has encountered some challenges precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic, President Jim Gillespie said the employees, whose average tenure is 22 years, have looked out for each other. They’ve adjusted the way they work by limiting outsiders’ presence in the building, and they’ve found a way around problems with slow shipping or delayed deliveries.
Employees at Cam Spray in Iowa Falls aren’t required to wear masks while they’re at work, but they are able to social distance, keeping six feet between each other. Other precautions have been taken, including eating lunch off-site or in a car, limiting physical contact with customers, and allowing employees to take time away from work when they aren’t feeling well.
Cam Spray in Iowa Falls has seen its share of challenges due to COVID-19, as have most businesses this year, but one bonus for the company was the lack of toilet paper early in the pandemic.
“The drain jetters we sell, the first call I got was from a trailer park guy that said our trailer park infrastructure was never designed for everybody to be home,” said Jim Gillespie, president of Cam Spray. “They’re flushing everything from socks to wipes. He said he spent nine hours flushing out 100 feet of pipe that was compacted with those flushable wipes. So that market is actually up this year.”
